Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,301 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $424,641.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

