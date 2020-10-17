Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $815,000 Investment in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,078 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 299.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 42,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $2,679,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,159 shares of company stock worth $29,262,972 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.32.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

