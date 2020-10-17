Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 135,951 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.