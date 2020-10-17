Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,017 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $334,076,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after buying an additional 790,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in F5 Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $117,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,933 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $423,258. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.37.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

