Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 638.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 106,370 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

