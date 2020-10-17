Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211,387 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $363.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGLE shares. BidaskClub raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.