Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $306,000.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $29,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBT. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

