Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.28

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 113963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

ACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

The stock has a market cap of $464.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,777,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

