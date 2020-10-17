PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $250.00

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $250.00, but opened at $239.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $247.50, with a volume of 60,017 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on PureTech Health from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.76.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

