PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $250.00

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $250.00, but opened at $239.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $247.50, with a volume of 60,017 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on PureTech Health from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.76.

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aurora Cannabis Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.28
Aurora Cannabis Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.28
PureTech Health Shares Gap Down to $250.00
PureTech Health Shares Gap Down to $250.00
Nordex SE Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Nordex SE Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Stanford L. Kurland Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Stock
Stanford L. Kurland Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Stock
Datadog PT Raised to $125.00
Datadog PT Raised to $125.00
FVCBankcorp, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share
FVCBankcorp, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report