Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRDXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of Nordex stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Nordex has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.