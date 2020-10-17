Stanford L. Kurland Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $987,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $2,053,440.00.
- On Thursday, September 24th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $832,350.00.
- On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $1,727,630.00.
- On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00.
- On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00.
- On Monday, August 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00.
- On Wednesday, August 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00.
- On Friday, July 31st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00.
- On Wednesday, July 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $698,550.00.
NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.98 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
