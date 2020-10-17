Stanford L. Kurland Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $987,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $2,053,440.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $832,350.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $1,727,630.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $698,550.00.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.98 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

