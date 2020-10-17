Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $125.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,618.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $320,441.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,581,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,083,280 shares of company stock valued at $96,233,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after buying an additional 588,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.