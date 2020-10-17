FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. FVCBankcorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

FVCB opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $164.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.40.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

