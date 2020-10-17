Citigroup Increases Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $300.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $206.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

