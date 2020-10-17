UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $385.00 at Piper Sandler

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2020 earnings at $16.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $329.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

