Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $285.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GS. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $206.21 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

