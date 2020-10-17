Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to “Buy”

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Danske lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

