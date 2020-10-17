Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to “Buy”

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Danske lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.