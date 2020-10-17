HSBC Downgrades Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) to Reduce

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on GCTAF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
GCTAF stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.
