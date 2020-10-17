HSBC Downgrades Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) to Reduce

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GCTAF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

GCTAF stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.