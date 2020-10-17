Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.94. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

