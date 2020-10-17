Leigh Vosseller Sells 10,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total transaction of $1,208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

On Friday, July 31st, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,300.00.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -158.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.68. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $263,717,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after purchasing an additional 873,780 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,670,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.