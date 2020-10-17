D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $1,281,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,385 shares in the company, valued at $186,511,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total transaction of $1,233,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $207.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $33,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

