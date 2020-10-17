TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $340,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFFP opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

