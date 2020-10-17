Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) & CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Head to Head Comparison

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

66.1% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CrowdStrike and Okta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $481.41 million 66.25 -$141.78 million ($0.97) -149.84 Okta $586.07 million 53.32 -$208.91 million ($1.39) -175.50

CrowdStrike has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrowdStrike, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike and Okta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 5 17 0 2.77 Okta 0 6 12 0 2.67

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus target price of $132.43, suggesting a potential downside of 8.88%. Okta has a consensus target price of $210.47, suggesting a potential downside of 13.72%. Given CrowdStrike’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than Okta.

Volatility and Risk

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -17.27% -14.99% -7.77% Okta -32.93% -35.07% -7.43%

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Okta on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks. The company primarily sells its platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.