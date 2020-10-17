Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,798,750.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $1,798,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph E. Sexton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $1,604,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $1,265,500.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $145.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $153.90. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $6,826,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $3,112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $6,692,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

