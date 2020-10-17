Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 350,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $530.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.46. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

