Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,527 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Coherus Biosciences worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.85. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $307,786. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

