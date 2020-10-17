Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,698 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.