Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $886,000 Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,653 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,214,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,531,000 after purchasing an additional 920,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 141,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,130,000 after buying an additional 117,691 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 100,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 59,448 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Insiders have sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

