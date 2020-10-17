Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $897,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 25.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 247,939 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.84, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

