Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 5,768 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,466,000 after acquiring an additional 51,258 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

