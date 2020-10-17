Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00.

Shares of Square stock opened at $186.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $193.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

