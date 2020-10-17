Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of W&T Offshore worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

