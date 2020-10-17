Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $935,000 Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.37% of Liquidity Services worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQDT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $339.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.16. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

