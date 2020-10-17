State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $97.40 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

