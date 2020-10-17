ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,467,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 169.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 119,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $199.17 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.81 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.12.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

