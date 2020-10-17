State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $607,000 Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 6,922.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $199.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.12. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.81 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.67.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,067 shares of company stock worth $4,716,070. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

