Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $570.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $475.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.50.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $559.00 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $565.45. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total transaction of $4,692,468.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,204.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,217 shares of company stock worth $89,878,964. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $12,557,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.