Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Personalis worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Personalis by 432.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Personalis by 95.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 115,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $3,361,087.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $25,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,876.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,283,081 shares of company stock worth $26,414,710. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $849.10 million, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. Research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

