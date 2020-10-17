Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 11,936 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Personalis worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 113.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 85.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 80.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Personalis by 20,417.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 108,416 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.10 million, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 81,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $2,218,529.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $644,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283,081 shares of company stock worth $26,414,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

