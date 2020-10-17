Needham & Company LLC Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $540.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $440.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $559.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $565.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.18 and a 200-day moving average of $265.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,217 shares of company stock worth $89,878,964. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

