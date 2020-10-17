Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $611.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $228.00 to $611.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $559.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $565.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,204.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,217 shares of company stock valued at $89,878,964. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,476,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.