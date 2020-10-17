Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $51.00 at Bank of America

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accolade stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.31% of Accolade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.