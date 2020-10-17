Fmr LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 86.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.