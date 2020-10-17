Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,791 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Gladstone Land worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gladstone Land by 109.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the period. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Shares of LAND opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.83 million, a P/E ratio of -129.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 115 farms, comprised of approximately 89,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $912 million.

