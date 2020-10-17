Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $501.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $411.00 to $501.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

ZM opened at $559.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.18 and a 200 day moving average of $265.83. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $565.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $2,367,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,980.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,217 shares of company stock worth $89,878,964 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

