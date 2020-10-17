Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $11,679,731.24 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $48,189,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 5th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $8,874,491.12.
  • On Monday, September 28th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $8,331,720.08.
  • On Monday, September 21st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $8,339,104.72.
  • On Monday, September 14th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $7,577,563.72.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $7,473,255.68.
  • On Monday, August 31st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $8,407,412.64.
  • On Monday, August 24th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $7,812,026.04.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 67,733 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $5,359,034.96.
  • On Monday, August 17th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $7,182,485.48.
  • On Friday, August 7th, Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28.

Fastly stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 289,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

