CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $257,168.52 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $257,168.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $577,668.78.

On Thursday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56.

On Monday, October 5th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,774.82.

On Friday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $264,252.06.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $564,675.78.

On Friday, September 25th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $574,550.46.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $279,259.56.

On Monday, September 21st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $272,055.96.

On Friday, September 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $283,941.90.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,468 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $306,214.08.

CarGurus stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

