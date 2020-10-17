Joshua L. Berman Sells 20,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,031.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $587.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.69.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

