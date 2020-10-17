Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 1,330,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

