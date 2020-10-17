Bank of America Lowers Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target to $52.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESPR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,104,000 after acquiring an additional 265,245 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,761 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 851,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,761 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.